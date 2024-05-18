Brokers Set Expectations for Precigen, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Precigen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Precigen

Precigen Trading Down 1.4 %

PGEN stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Precigen by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.