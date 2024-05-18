Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.74% of Brookline Bancorp worth $36,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after acquiring an additional 870,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,039 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 70.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.10 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $808.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

