Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

