Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (BCUCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $64.79.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
