Brunner (LON:BUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,365.00

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.14) and last traded at GBX 1,340.63 ($16.84), with a volume of 15099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,350 ($16.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £574.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,988.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.30.

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,273 ($15.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,922.23 ($2,414.26). Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

