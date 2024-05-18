BTIG Research Increases Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Price Target to $3.00

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $2.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 316.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Xtant Medical Price Performance
XTNT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.
