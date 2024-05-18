Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 65,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 100,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $176.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

