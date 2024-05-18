Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

