Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.26% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $44,499.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,429.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $44,499.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,429.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,060 shares of company stock worth $208,084 and sold 26,909 shares worth $565,928. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

