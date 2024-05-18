C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of C3.ai worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 148.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

