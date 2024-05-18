Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$66.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$67.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8168574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

