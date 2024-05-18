Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

