Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$10.41 and last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

