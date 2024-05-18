Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

