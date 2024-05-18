Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

