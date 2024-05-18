Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Curis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Curis

Curis Trading Down 6.3 %

Curis stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 224.75% and a negative net margin of 486.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Curis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Curis by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.