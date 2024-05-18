Capital One Financial Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

FENC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $50,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 373,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

