Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,727 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $16,079,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 362,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.