Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $61,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

