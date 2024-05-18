Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 119.3% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,050,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,108,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBU stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

