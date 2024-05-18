Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 12.5%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 1,109,822 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 304,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Castillo Copper Company Profile

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

