Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on June 14th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

CBOE opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

