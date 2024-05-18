Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Celestica has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $53.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

