Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after acquiring an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

