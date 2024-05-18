Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 1.9 %

CLBTW opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

