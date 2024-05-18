Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.90. The stock traded as high as C$9.45 and last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 257089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7145148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

