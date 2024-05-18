Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Chris OShea acquired 114 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 144.55 ($1.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156 ($1.96).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

