Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Chris OShea acquired 114 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 144.55 ($1.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
