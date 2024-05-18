Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,953,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 79,970 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 691,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 227,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 214.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

