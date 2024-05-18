Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cepton Price Performance

Cepton stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Cepton has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cepton will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.