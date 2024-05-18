Chad Williams Acquires 1,631,000 Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Stock

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 1,631,000 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,860.00.

Chad Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Chad Williams bought 3,076,923 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Up 28.6 %

Shares of TUF stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

