Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 122,084 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Royalty Pharma worth $49,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

