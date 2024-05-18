Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 32,709 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of 10x Genomics worth $51,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock worth $543,276. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $25.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.