Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,185 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Curtiss-Wright worth $53,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $278.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.90.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

