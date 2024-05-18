Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.25 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Balchem worth $49,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $155.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,559 shares of company stock worth $12,906,083 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.