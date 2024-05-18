Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.57 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Merit Medical Systems worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,436.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

