Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 24,449 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Flowserve worth $51,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $49.62 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

