Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $6,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

