Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 15,860,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after purchasing an additional 426,560 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,079,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after buying an additional 407,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

