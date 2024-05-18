China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.47.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
