China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

About China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 78.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

