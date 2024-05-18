Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.19

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $21.12. Chorus shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 2,768 shares trading hands.

Chorus Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.