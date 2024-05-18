Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on July 5th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

CB stock opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

