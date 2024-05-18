Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on July 5th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.
Chubb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
Chubb Trading Up 3.6 %
CB stock opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
