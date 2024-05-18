Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $272.90 and last traded at $272.90, with a volume of 127896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock worth $37,156,142. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 11.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

