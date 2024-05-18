Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $38.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 57.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chuy’s by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 269,979 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

