CIBC Boosts Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $3.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRON

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.