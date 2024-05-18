Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 80,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 84,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 905.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.