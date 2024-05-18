Citigroup Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $920.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $835.00 to $920.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $888.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.69. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

