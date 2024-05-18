Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 376,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 488,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of £36.20 million, a P/E ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

