Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Clearfield stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $518.68 million, a P/E ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,359 shares of company stock valued at $104,105. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Clearfield by 109.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

