Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 642,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 783,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.04.
Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudbreak Discovery
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.