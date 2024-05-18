Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 642,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 783,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.