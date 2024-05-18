Clyde V. Kelly III Buys 5,000 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at $267,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 2.6 %

SHBI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 283,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 609.5% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 195,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 167,761 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 170,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

