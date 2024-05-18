Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $97.69 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

